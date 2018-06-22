Tabung Haji: First Haj flight to depart on July 14

Tabung Haji group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah said the return flights would depart from August 29 until September 25. — Reuters pic

SEPANG, June 22 — The first Haj flight this year is scheduled on July 14 while the last flight is on August 15.

Tabung Haji (TH) group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah said the return flights would depart from August 29 until September 25.

“(There will be) a total of 81 special chartered flights for this year’s Haj operations, using 40 aircraft from Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) and 41 from Flynas.

“The type of aircraft to be deployed is A380 for MAB, while Flynas (will operate its) B747 and A330,” he said at a briefing session of 1439H Haj operations at TH Complex here today.

Johan said the Haj quota for this year remained at 30,200 people with the cost of each pilgrim maintained at RM9,980 despite the overall cost of pilgrimage increasing by 15 per cent to RM22,250 from RM19,550 last year.

The Haj operations this year would mark a new milestone with the opening of TH’s new complex here for pilgrims from the Klang Valley and its neighbouring states, to replace the Kelana Jaya TH Complex (KJTHC) which has been operating for 36 years since 1982, he said.

Johan added that the new complex, to be launched on July 13, is strategically located about 10 minutes’ drive to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), compared to an hour from KJTHC.

The bigger departure halls there would provide comfort for the pilgrims as it could accommodate passengers from two flights to be handled simultaneously rather than just one at KJTHC, he said.

Meanwhile, Haj Department senior general manager Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman, who gave the briefing, said among the additional facilities provided at the new complex were three blocks of four-star hotel with 333 rooms available for pilgrims and their family members.

In addition, a multi-storey car park which could accommodate 600 vehicles is provided at the hotel with an additional 800 parking spaces at the Sultan Abdul Samad Mosque which is located near the complex, he said.

About 600 TH personnel will be involved in this year’s Haj operations. — Bernama