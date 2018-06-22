Guan Eng: Najib brought Pakatan together

Lim said that Dr M intends to be a man of his word. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition was able to bridge political and ideological differences among components courtesy of their shared opposition to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

This included the unlikely alliance between Lim’s party with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who had been a nemesis to party leaders such as Lim Kit Siang up until they joined forces ahead of the 14th general election.

Lim told Channel News Asia that he had never envisioned such a partnership, in which he now advises the prime minister on financial matters.

“If you had asked me 10 years ago, I would have definitely said no, I would not believe that this (alliance) would happen. In a certain sense, Najib brought all of us together.

“Because of his scandals, we were not only able to unite and change the government, but we were able to bring about a fresh impetus to reform,” he said in an exclusive interview with the Singaporean media agency.

Lim also said the current Dr Mahathir — whom he dubbed as “Version 2.0” — is a reformed man willing to do whatever it takes to fulfil PH’s election manifesto.

Among others, he cited Dr Mahathir’s readiness to concede the latter’s initial claim over the education portfolio after it was pointed out that PH pledged in its manifesto that the PM must not double up as any other minister.

“Would he have done the same under Tun Mahathir version 1.0? Perhaps not. But the present Tun has shown his reformist spirit and that he intends to be a man of his word,” he said.

He added Dr Mahathir has given ample space to and opportunity for every member of his Cabinet to voice their opinions and regularly reminded them to adhere to the rules.

“He emphasised that our duty is to create a better country, not to seek revenge on our political opponents.

“If they have done wrong, let us ensure that the rule of law and due process have been observed. Let us ensure they are given a fair trial in court,” he added.