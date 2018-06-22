Guan Eng teases another Finance Ministry bombshell

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said his ministry looked forward to exposing all hidden facts and figures within the first 100 days so it can move on with the clean-up thereafter. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng hinted that another financial scandal will be revealed from among his ministry’s files that were previously restricted to top official such as predecessor Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Speaking to Channel News Asia, Lim said officials have uncovered most of the “secrets” tucked away in so-called “red files”, but added that there is still one disclosure to go before Pakatan Harapan (PH) marks its 100th day in power.

“We are still going through the files but we hope the worst is over. Perhaps there’ll be another revelation later.

“Of course there are a lot of mini 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) cases but nothing as large-scaled as that.

“We will make the revelation when the time is right,” he told the Singaporean news agency, adding that the revelation will also be a “major” one.

Lim said his ministry looked forward to exposing all hidden facts and figures within the first 100 days so it can move on with the clean-up thereafter.

The DAP secretary-general was previously criticised over his sensational disclosures and remarks, including by PH de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who urged Lim to be discreet for fear of spooking investors.

Lim responded to say the exposés were made on the instructions of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Since his appointment last month, Lim has made public the existence of “red files” allegedly containing information of financial irregularities concealed by the previous Barisan Nasional government.