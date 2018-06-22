Zeti: New BNM governor will ‘hit the ground running’

Former BNM governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz speaks to reporters at Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 22, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus is a very good choice to be the new Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor and her appointment will inspire market confidence, Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz said today.

The former BNM governor said Nor Shamsiah’s appointment also reflects the federal government’s respect for the central bank as a public institution.

“Datuk Shamsiah was a former deputy governor while I was in office and she knows all about central banking she will hit the ground running.

“By appointing her, the government has demonstrated its respect for the institution and I think this is what the market wants to see, an institution that remains independent in performing its function,” Zeti told reporters after attending a meeting with the Council of Eminent Persons at Ilham Tower here.

