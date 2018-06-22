SE Asia stocks most lower on trade woes, Philippines falls over 2pc

Malaysian shares are on track to end lower for a 10th straight session, with Tenaga Nasional Bhd down 2.9 per cent and Axiata Group Bhd 3.2 per cent lower. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 22 — Most South East Asian shares traded on a weak note on Friday as investors assess the likely fallout of a global trade spat on corporate earnings, with the Philippines continuing its dismal run with an over 2 per cent fall in early trade.

German automotive maker Daimler late on Wednesday cut its 2018 profit forecast, as import tariffs on cars exported from the United States to China would hurt sales of its Mercedes-Benz cars, sparking fears of a wave of earnings downgrades in the auto industry.

“Mercedes-Benz’s announcement was a little bit of a surprise to investors and I think the market might have been underestimating the potential impact of global trade tensions between the United States and China,” said Taye Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based Mirae Asset Sekuritas.

Oil prices rose by more than 1 per cent in early Asian trading on Friday, pushed up by uncertainty over whether Opec would manage to agree a production increase at a meeting in Vienna later in the day.

Thai shares rose as much as 0.9 per cent led by energy stocks with PTT Pcl climbing about 1 per cent.

Shares in the Philippines fell for a seventh session to their lowest in over 17 months.

Industrials and financials weighed on the index as SM Investments Corp, Bank of the Philippine Islands and Ayala Corp fell 4 per cent, 6 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively.

Malaysian shares are on track to end lower for a 10th straight session, with Tenaga Nasional Bhd down 2.9 per cent and Axiata Group Bhd 3.2 per cent lower.

Singapore shares are set to decline for a second straight week. Financials weighed on the index with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd down 1.2 per cent to a 7-month low while United Overseas Bank Ltd fell 1.6 per cent. — Reuters