HRDF CEO resigns amid fund abuse claims

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Datuk CM Vignaesvaran Jeyandran has resigned as chief executive of the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF).

The fund under the purview Human Resources Ministry announced that his resignation was tendered yesterday, the same day he was reported saying that he was not vacating the post due to allegations of RM300 million fund misappropriation and conflict of interest.

“HRDF’s Deputy Chief Executive Lim Kah Cheng will be acting Chief Executive, effective immediately,” the fund said in a statement today.

Vignaesvaran told The Edge financial daily yesterday that he “definitely” was not resigning because of the allegations.

HRDF also said that it has been directed by Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran to form a government oversight committee and has the mandate to help the fund’s board of directors carry out its responsibilities.

“The Committee shall review all aspects of the Board’s governance framework to ensure the Board functions in an effective and efficient manner, to support the operations of the HRDF.

“Members of the Committee will be announced following HRDF’s Annual General Meeting next week,” the fund said.

HRDF promised to carry out its mandate to improve the skills of Malaysian workers to increase the country’s global competitiveness.

HRDF’s leadership was hit with allegations of RM300 million fund misappropriation and conflict of interest by several trainers during a town hall meeting with the minister in which Vignaesvaran was also present earlier this month.

Since then, three board members have resigned.