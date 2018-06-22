Major Warhol exhibition to launch in New York, then travel the US

Andy Warhol’s work of art titled ‘Marilyn Diptych’. ‘Andy Warhol ― From A to B and Back Again’ exhibtion runs from November 12, 2018 to March 31, 2019. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 22 ― New York's Whitney museum has announced the November launch of a major Andy Warhol exhibition that will feature more than 350 works of art, in what the museum is calling the largest US retrospective of the artist in terms of scope and range.

“Andy Warhol ― From A to B and Back Again” ― is said to be the first Warhol retrospective organized in the US since 1989, and New York won't be the only city to host it: after a four-month run at the Whitney Museum of American Art, it will move on to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Art Institute of Chicago.

Warhol's full 40-year career will be on display, with works covering different media and periods, with the goal of emphasising that Warhol's career did not slow down after he made his widely recognizable Pop images of the 1960s. Rather, after surviving a 1968 assassination attempt, he entered a period of “intense experimentation,” using techniques he acquired early on as a commercial illustrator.

The largest exhibition devoted to a single artist yet to be presented at the Whitney's downtown location, the show begins with Warhol's earliest work, while tracking and reappraising the work he made from the 1970s through to his death in 1987.

It will offer a concentrated focus on his early commercial and private work, made in the 1950s after he moved from Pittsburgh to New York and began working in advertising. From there, it will move on to his hand-painted and hand-drawn work of the early 1960s as well as his discovery of photo silkscreen, which he later used to depict icons such as Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Elvis and Marlon Brando.

The artist's films will also get a showing, as will his many portraits and the experiments with new technologies, fluorescent pigments, UV lights and diaristic video he began following his near-fatal shooting.

The final decade of his career, which was not well-received by critics, will be reevaluated, positioned not as a departure but rather as the final step in Warhol's artistic evolution. Included will be one of the artist's last works, “Camouflage Last Supper,” said to provide a culmination to many of the show's themes: “abstraction and figuration, immediacy and mediation, spirituality, and the sublime.”

“Andy Warhol ― From A to B and Back Again” runs from November 12, 2018 to March 31, 2019. Tickets will be available on the Whitney's website stating in August. ― AFP-Relaxnews