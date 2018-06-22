New Kim Kardashian scents are launching for summer

US TV personality Kim Kardashian West arriving at the 2018 CFDA Fashion awards June 4, 2018 at The Brooklyn Museum in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jun22 ― Kim Kardashian has a new trio of perfumes up her sleeve.

The reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur is set to launch three new ‘kimoji' scents under her KKW Fragrance label on July 14, reports W. According to the publication, the perfumes will be based on Kardashian's favourite emojis and will take the form of a peach, a pair of cherries and the word “vibes.”

This is not the first time the star has turned to her own emoji brand “Kimoji” for fragrance inspiration ― back in February, she marked Valentine's Day with the launch of a “Kimoji Hearts” collection that included three heart-shaped perfumes dubbed “BFF”, “BAE” and “Ride Or Die.”

The launch is the latest addition to Kardashian's rapidly growing fragrance portfolio, which she kicked off last November with a three-piece “Crystal Gardenia” collection. She has since dropped the aforementioned “Kimoji Hearts” series, as well as a controversial “KKW Body” scent, which launched in April and comes packaged in a bottle molded on the her own naked figure.

The news comes as the Kardashian doubles down on her beauty business, having opened her first KKW Beauty pop-up store in LA on Wednesday. ― AFP-Relaxnews