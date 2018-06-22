Woman who slashed son to death charged in court

The accused was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the mandatory death sentence if found guilty. — AFP pic

TEMERLOH, June 22 — A housewife was today charged in the Magistrate’s Court here with murdering her youngest son aged 19 months at Felda Jengka 13, Maran on Sunday.

The accused, Asmani Mat, 31, who in lock-up attire nodded her head after the charge was read before Temerloh High Court Assistant Senior Registrar Ti Pei Si.

No plea was entered by the accused as the case was still under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The accused was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the mandatory death sentence if found guilty.

According to the charge sheet, the accused was found murdering her son, Muhammad Nur Rashdan Muhammad Rizal at their residence on Sunday between 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

Prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Siti Hajar Mustafa, while the accused was not represented.

Siti Hajar later applied to the court to allow the accused to be referred to Permai Hospital in Johor Baharu for one month observation under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

This is because the accused was believed to having a mental problem when she committed the crime.

The court later allowed the application and set July 20 for re-mention of the case at Maran Magistrate’s Court to enable all related reports including the chemistry report to be ready.

Earlier before the proceeding began, the accused who was seen not focused and disturbed had to be calmed down by her husband, Muhammad Rizal Jusoh, 42, who was present in the court’s chambers. — Bernama