MACC rejects claims it is investigating Kelantan for graft

MACC stressed that it was completely impartial in its activities and urged the public to disregard the falsified statement. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) denied today remarks attributed to the agency and its top official claiming an investigation into alleged misappropriation in the Kelantan state government.

It said it discovered instances in which chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull was reported as commenting on such an investigation.

“MACC found irresponsible parties to be using the name of the chief commissioner and the commission to spread the statement recently and views the action to be an attempt to smear the agency’s image,” it said in a statement.

The commission stressed that it was completely impartial in its activities and urged the public to disregard the falsified statement.