MACC rejects claims it is investigating Kelantan for graft

Published 25 minutes ago on 22 June 2018

By Justin Ong

MACC stressed that it was completely impartial in its activities and urged the public to disregard the falsified statement. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak
KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) denied today remarks attributed to the agency and its top official claiming an investigation into alleged misappropriation in the Kelantan state government.

It said it discovered instances in which chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull was reported as commenting on such an investigation.

“MACC found irresponsible parties to be using the name of the chief commissioner and the commission to spread the statement recently and views the action to be an attempt to smear the agency’s image,” it said in a statement.

The commission stressed that it was completely impartial in its activities and urged the public to disregard the falsified statement.

