World-renowned Moscow Circus announces eight-month Malaysia tour

Lee said producers and executive producers of the upcoming Moscow Circus tour will match a portion of ticket sales proceeds for Tabung Harapan Malaysia. ― Pictures by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 ― The world-famous Moscow Circus will make its debut in Malaysia with an eight-month nationwide tour this August until March next year.

The special edition tour will see the Bolshoi Circus and the Nikulin Moscow Circus join forces to dazzle audiences in 10 cities across seven states ― Petaling Jaya, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Malacca, Johor Baru, Batu Pahat, Ipoh, Kuantan and Prai.

And there won’t be a juggling bear or big cats jumping through burning hoops.

“The Moscow Circus does not have any animals in our programme not only because it’s logistically difficult but all our producers, including me, share this sentiment.

“I personally do not like to see animals perform for obvious reasons, I don’t think it’s a nice thing,” said producer Kenneth Lee, whose father, the late Paul Lee owned and operated The Royal London Circus.

With renowned circus operators such as Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey shutting down last May after 146 years in operation, Lee said the Moscow Circus continues to thrive because of its high art form status and the government support it enjoys.

“That’s what makes a difference compared to circuses in other parts of the world,” said Lee.

Russian circuses became state-sanctioned in 1919 by Lenin, serving as an important outlet for Soviet political messaging.

Today, a Russian circus is still regarded as the pinnacle of circus arts.

World famous juggler Krachinov is just one of the many Russian performers who are set to dazzle Malaysian audiences.

During its eight-month Malaysian tour, audiences will be treated to a specially put-together program that consists of some of Russia’s biggest names in the circus arena such as master juggler Semen Krachinov, clowning superstar Armen Asiryants, the gravity-defying Shezhov Duo (known to perform 10 metres in the air without a harness) and Russian swing act The Skokov Troupe among many others.

The Moscow Circus will feature nearly 40 performers who will carry out their high-octane acts under a massive 2,700-seater fully air-conditioned big top.

The Moscow Circus will also feature a female ringmaster, Karina Peace.

Peace, a Moscow native fluent in Mandarin and English, will be singing, dancing and announcing during the performance.

“There aren’t many female ringmasters in Russia but generally there aren’t many ringmistresses in the world,” said Peace who also doubles as the Moscow Circus' public relations officer.

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Tabung Harapan Malaysia and the circus’ organisers will match the amount collected.

“We as producers will top up ringgit for ringgit and we are aiming to collect RM1 million,” said Lee.

“It was an off-the-cuff decision, we were swept up by the whole feeling of wanting to help Malaysia and we’re using the Moscow Circus as a platform to contribute and support the effort that all Malaysians are making to help this nation.”

The Moscow Circus Tour of Malaysia is the brainchild of executive producers Datuk Seri G. Radakrishnan and Yahna SG, produced by Lee and Victor Pilipovic.

Tickets will go on sale on July 1 and are priced from RM50 to RM280, more details at themoscowcircus.com.my.