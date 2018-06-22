Bursa extends downtrend to mid-morning

Market breadth was negative as losers trounced gainers 347 to 228, while 332 counters remained unchanged, 1,019 untraded and 31 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Bursa Malaysia extended its downtrend to mid-morning today, dragged down by sustained selling momentum in selected heavyweights, led by trade/services-linked counters.

At 11.00am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 3.38 points to 1,688.97, after opening 9.35 points weaker at 1,682.97 from Thursday’s close of 1,692.32.

Market breadth was negative as losers trounced gainers 347 to 228, while 332 counters remained unchanged, 1,019 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 663.09 million shares worth RM551.85 million.

For trade/services-linked heavyweights, Tenaga, which was among the top losers, declined 28 sen to RM13.66, Axiata and Maxis fell seven sen each to RM4.26 and RM5.50, and MISC was 12 sen lower at RM5.88.

Sime Darby retreated 10 sen to RM5.25.

Among actives, Sapura Energy gained 2.5 sen to 62.5 sen, Telekom increased nine sen to RM3.23, while MyEG slashed half-a-sen to 99.5 sen, YTL Power slid two sen to RM1.11 and Berjaya Corp was flat at 30 sen.

BAT was the top loser, easing 80 sen to RM35.28, KESM, Nestle and Ayer shed 30 sen each to RM16.52, RM146.70 and RM5.20 respectively, while Superlon was 25 sen easier at RM1.27.

The FBM Emas Index trimmed 23.72 points to 11,933.16, the FBMT100 Index slid 27.90 points to 11,717.31, the FBM Emas Shariah Index skidded 58.87 points to 11,987.99 and the FBM70 was 51.17 points lower at 14,491.39.

The FBM Ace Index improved 28.24 points to 5,186.69.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index lost 20.44 points to 3,109.14, the Plantation Index inched down 44.74 points to 7,492.84, while the Finance Index added 97.76 points to 16,844.09. — Bernama