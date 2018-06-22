TM reiterates support for govt’s affordable broadband services initiative

TM said it had had several engagements in an ongoing dialogue with the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia and the MCMC to reiterate its support.. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has reiterated its support for the government’s aspiration on affordable broadband services at higher speed to increase the competitiveness of the nation.

In a statement, the utility giant said it had had several engagements in an ongoing dialogue with the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to reiterate the support.

During the engagement, TM also reiterated its proposed initiatives to implement the same.

“Further details on the initiatives will be announced by TM within the next quarter,” it said.

On Wednesday, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo announced the price of broadband in the country is expected to drop by at least 25 per cent by year-end.

This follows the enforcement of the Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (MSAP) which sets the wholesale prices that can be charged by service providers such as TM. — Bernama