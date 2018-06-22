Federico Curradi named new creative director of Rochas menswear

Rochas named Federico Curradi as the new creative director of its menswear division. ― AFP pic

MILAN, June 22 ― The Rochas fashion house has named the Italian designer, Federico Curradi, as its new creative director of menswear. The designer will present his first collection for the label in January at the fall/winter 2019-2020 shows.

Rochas menswear is set to be relaunched by designer Federico Curradi, who takes the helm of the label's men's collections, which have been on hold for several months. Rochas previously attempted a return to menswear in September 2016 with designer Béatrice Ferrant, who then parted ways with the brand in 2017.

The freshly named men's creative director will now be tasked with reinventing the label's menswear with a “new attitude.” His first collection will be shown in January 2019 for the fall/winter 2019-2020 season.

“It is a real honour for me to accept the position as Men's Creative Director for Rochas. The Parisian legacy and the brand's natural yet sophisticated style are key sources of inspiration for me, and I will undoubtedly reference them as I write a new page in the brand's story,” Federico Curradi said on social media.

The Italian designer, who already has his own menswear label, has done previous stints at Ermanno Scervino, Roberto Cavalli and Iceberg. ― AFP-Relaxnews