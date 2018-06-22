No evidence that probiotics can ease anxiety, says new study

While probiotics, commonly found in products such as yogurt, may be popular, the current research has not found them to have any effect on reducing anxiety. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 22 ― Despite previous studies suggesting that probiotics may be able to reduce anxiety, a new US review has found that although they may work for rodents, there is no evidence to suggest that they have a positive effect on anxiety in humans.

Carried out by the University of Kansas, the study reviewed data from 22 preclinical studies involving 743 animals and 14 clinical studies which included a total of 1,527 participants.

After using meta-analyses to look at the effects of probiotics on anxiety-like behaviour and symptoms of anxiety, the researchers found that overall probiotics reduced anxiety-like behaviour in animals, although further analysis revealed that there was a significant reduction only among diseased animals.

However, probiotics did not significantly reduce symptoms of anxiety in humans, either in those who were healthy or those who had anxiety.

“I think people should wait ― that's the best takeaway here,” commented lead author Daniel J. Reis.

“We're in the early days of this research into probiotics. I've seen a lot of stories hyping probiotics as helpful for anxiety. We're not saying they do nothing, but we have a lot to figure out before we know if they can be used therapeutically. I wouldn't recommend using probiotics to treat anxiety at this stage.”

The researchers added that future research may find that probiotics could be a potentially useful therapy for anxiety and other cognitive issues in the future.

“We see a lot of pathways between our digestive systems and our brains,” explained Reis. “We see nervous system connections, the inflammation response ― these microorganisms seem to be able to influence the human brain through this gut-brain axis. We wanted to know if changes to the microbiota could improve mental health. But in terms of research, it's all at a very preliminary stage.”

Reis also added that the differences in results may be due to rodents ingesting a much larger dose of probiotics than the humans in clinical studies.

The researchers also pointed out that the humans in the existing studies weren't suffering from especially high levels of anxiety.

For now, Reis advises that those suffering from anxiety look for expert help rather than use probiotics.

“For anxiety, the number one thing is to seek professional treatment,” he said. “That should be the first action ― there are some good therapies out there that can help with various anxiety disorders. There are also helpful medications. These are the sort of things the people should do at this point to get help.”

The findings can be found published online in the journal PLOS ONE. ― AFP-Relaxnews