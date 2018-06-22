Ringgit opens marginally higher against US dollar

The greenback gave up its 11-month high against a basket of major currencies last night following the release of weak manufacturing data in the US. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The ringgit opened marginally higher against the US dollar this morning on an improved risk appetite for emerging currencies and amid a retreat by the greenback, dealers said.

At 9.09am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0090/0120 against the US dollar from yesterday’s close of 4.0140/0170.

The greenback gave up its 11-month high against a basket of major currencies last night following the release of weak manufacturing data in the US.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mostly lower against other major currencies, except for the Singapore dollar, against which it rose to 2.9413/9541 from 2.9461/9493 yesterday.

The ringgit depreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.6452/6489 from 3.6355/6386, weakened versus the British pound to 5.3147/3191 from 5.2620/2675 and fell vis-a-vis the euro to 4.6536/6583 from 4.6233/6276. — Bernama