Passengers accuse AirAsia India pilot of trying to freeze them off plane

AirAsia India expressed regret for the delay, but said the alleged misting occurred due to the condensation of cool air being circulated. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Travellers on an AirAsia India flight from Kolkata to Bagdogra alleged that the pilot turned the plane’s air-conditioning to its coldest in order to force their disembarkation after a four-hour delay and into wet weather.

According to a Press Trust of India report, passenger Dipankar Ray said the pilot set the cooling system to full blast to “hound the passengers out” when some refused to disembark as it was pouring heavily outside.

“The flight was scheduled to depart at 9 am and was initially delayed by 30 minutes. After boarding, we kept sitting inside the aircraft for one-and-a-half hours with no food or water at all,” Ray told the Indian news agency.

“When passengers refused to deboard due to heavy rains outside, the captain put the air-conditioning blower on full blast to hound the passengers out.

“It created a scary scene as heavy fog was created inside the plane and it was very suffocating,” he said.

The Indian Oil Corporation executive director additionally claimed that the extremely cold condition inside the plane caused many women and child passengers to vomit and cry.

He has also posted a video of the incident on Facebook, with the caption: “This is the way aviation industry works in India. This #AirAsiaservice was particularly scary... Avoid Air Asia.”

Flight Ii5583 was allegedly delayed by 4.5 hours due to technical issues.

In a statement later, AirAsia India expressed regret for the delay, but said the alleged misting occurred due to the condensation of cool air being circulated.

It said that the incident did not pose any danger to the passengers onboard.

“This is a normal occurrence on-board all aircraft when the air conditioning is operated in high humidity conditions,” the statement said.

The company also claimed that all the affected guests were offered refreshments and provided with alternate arrangements requested for.

Ray rejected the claim, however, insisting that passengers paid for their own meals at the airport’s food court as there was no prior communication between AirAsia and the cafeteria.

“When we were boarding the flight second time, then they gave us one sandwich and a 250ml water bottle. This is an unacceptable treatment,” he said.

The incident prompted a probe by India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), as confirmed by the country’s minister of state for civil aviation, Jayant Sinha, in a tweet.

“DGCA is reviewing the incident and we will take appropriate follow up action,” Sinha said.

India is also investigating AirAsia for suspected irregularities and has summoned company officials including Tan Sri Tony Fernandes to give their statements.