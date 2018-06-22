PDRM in third place after 1-0 win over Sarawak, JDT II wins fourth straight match

JDT II player Mohamad Khairullah Abdul Halim in action during the match against bottom club Penang at the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council Stadium, June 21, 2018. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 ― The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) went up to third place in the Premier League after a 1-0 win over Sarawak at the Shah Alam Stadium last night.

Led by coach Zulhamizan Zakariah, the home side managed to soak up the pressure and defended the one-goal lead courtesy of Shahurain Abu Samah’s strike in the third minute, to pick up all three points.

After 15 league games, PDRM has 25 points, tied with Felcra FC, who are in second with one game in hand.

Meanwhile, two goals at the end of the match gave Johor Darul Ta'zim II (JDT II) a 2-1 victory over bottom club Penang at the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council Stadium.

National junior striker Muhammad Hadifayyadh Abdul Razak fired JDT II's first goal in the 87th minute to erase the visitors’ one goal advantage through Ugochukwu Ukah in the 78th minute.

Import player Nicolas Alberto Fernandez also slotted in a penalty at the end of the match after Mohd Raimi Md Nor was given a red card for a handball in the penalty box.

Last night's victory saw Benjamin Mora Medivil's squad win its fourth consecutive league game, lifting it to seventh in the league table, and out of the relegation zone. ― Bernama