Royal Malaysian Navy offers MBA programme to officers, says chief

RMN chief Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin said the 18-month MBA programme is available to students in an attractive package.— Picture via Instagram/ksska_rasmi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) is now providing opportunities for its officers to study Master of Business Administration (MBA) part-time through a special programme in collaboration with several local universities.

RMN chief Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin said the study programme was aimed at providing RMN officers the opportunity to deepen their knowledge and enhance their academic achievements for their benefit while in service and after their retirement.

“It is also towards producing leaders with strategic and innovative thinking,” he told Bernama.

He said the 18-month MBA programme is available to students in an attractive package.

“I am confident RMN officers who take up the MBA study would be able to widen their knowledge and boost their personal confidence to perform better and yield higher quality work,” he said.

RMN has received offers of the programme from several public and private universities and is now in the final stage to select the best packages to be offered to interested RMN officers at four main locations namely Kuala Lumpur, Lumut, Kuantan and Kota Kinabalu.

The programme which is an RMN initiative known as KEEL (Knowledge Empowerment through Enhancement Learning), is in line with meaning of the word that is the base of a ship to signify an important component of a structure or organisation.

“I was very impressed when the programme received positive response from young RMN officers. As soon as the MBA programme was opened, more than 100 officers registered for the programme and this was above our expectation,” said Ahmad Kamarulzaman.

The navy chief also said the MBA programme was an initiative of RMN to improve the quality of its human capital and support its transformation programme. — Bernama