Italian fashion brand Bulgari opens luxury hotel in Shanghai

Bulgari Hotel Shanghai is set on the riverbank not far from the city’s famous waterfront The Bund. — Pictures courtesy of Bulgari Hotel

SHANGHAI, June 22 — Shanghai has a new luxury address, with the opening of Bulgari Hotel Shanghai.

Set on the riverbank not far from the city’s famous waterfront The Bund, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai is a 48-floor tower that features 82 rooms including 19 luxury suites.

Along with the modern high-rise, the Italian fashion house restored the adjacent Chamber of Commerce Shanghai, a 20th-century landmark which features Italian gardens and houses a 500-square metre, triple-height-ceilinged Bulgari ballroom.

To harmonise the Italian brand to its Chinese setting, guestrooms feature materials like black lacquer cupboards and Tuscan Calacatta marble tabletops for an East meets West esthetic.

Common spaces like the lobby and hallways are understated, with matte black granite, light Navona travertine, polished teak and bronze detailing.

The hotel spa features a 25-metre indoor heated swimming pool and beauty treatments are based on luxury brands like La Mer and Amala.

Dining options include a rooftop Italian restaurant, as well as a fine dining Cantonese restaurant inside the former chamber of commerce.

The Bulgari Hotel Shanghai features 82 rooms including 19 luxury suites.

Bulgari Hotel Shanghai’s Il Ristorante.

Meanwhile, VIP guests and visitors with free-flowing bank accounts will have the Bulgari suite at their disposal, a 400-square metre living space accessible by private elevator, with sweeping views of the Bund and the Pudong skyline.

The suite includes three bedrooms, five bathrooms, three lounges, a dining room that can seat 12 guests, private study, spa and treatment room Jacuzzi, gym, kitchen, 24-hour butler service and access to a private Maserati limousine.

Bulgari’s burgeoning hotel brand also has plans to open properties in Moscow and Paris by 2020 and Tokyo by 2022.

Fendi, Versace and Armani have also branched out from designing fashion to hotels with properties of their own. — AFP-Relaxnews