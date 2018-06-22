Asian shares flirt with six-month lows as signs of tariff effects appear

Economists speculated the ebb in business conditions was the result of escalating tensions between the United States and its trade partners, including the European Union, Canada, Mexico and Japan. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, June 22 — Asian shares were under pressure today on signs US trade battles with China and many other countries are starting to chip away at corporate profits, with oil prices choppy ahead of major producers meeting to discuss raising output.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade, stuck barely above its six-month low hit on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.0 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for an eighth straight session yesterday and the S&P 500 lost 0.63 per cent, with industrials and materials shares hit hard.

Even the high-flying Nasdaq Composite shed 0.88 per cent.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s gauge of US Mid-Atlantic business activity published yesterday fell to a 1-1/2 year low.

Economists speculated the ebb in business conditions was the result of escalating tensions between the United States and its trade partners, including the European Union, Canada, Mexico and Japan.

“The Philadelphia Fed’s survey showed a drop in new orders. Investors are concerned that the trade frictions are starting to affect corporate sentiment and their activities,” said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, chief strategist at Mizuho Securities.

On Wednesday German carmaker Daimler cut its earnings forecast, saying tariffs on cars exported from the United States to China would hurt Mercedes-Benz sales.

Despite budding signs of economic damage, trade frictions have shown no sign of abating.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said yesterday the United States needs to make it harder for its trading partners to have high trade barriers in order to achieve President Donald Trump’s ultimate goal of lower tariffs and a level playing field.

India joined the European Union and China in retaliating against Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminium, raising import duties on US almonds by 20 per cent and leveraging its position as the world’s biggest buyer of the product.

While some investors still hope Washington and Beijing could work out a deal before July 6, when the first round of US tariffs on Chinese goods as well as retaliatory tariffs by China are due to take effect, others see diminishing hopes of a early compromise.

Worsening sentiment pushed US bond yields lower and triggered profit-taking in the dollar.

The 10-year US Treasuries yield fell to 2.899 per cent from yesterday’s high of 2.950 per cent and its three-week high of 3.010 per cent touched Wednesday last week.

As the dollar lost steam, the euro bounced back to US$1.1606 (RM4.65) after hitting an 11-month low of US$1.1508 yesterday.

The single currency had fallen on bets of a protracted period of monetary policy divergence between the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

In addition, the Italian government’s appointment yesterday of two eurosceptics to head key finance committees reignited worries about anti-euro voices in the euro zone’s third-largest economy.

The British pound jumped back from a seven-month trough after the Bank of England’s chief economist, Andy Haldane, unexpectedly joined the minority of policymakers calling for rates to rise to 0.75 per cent, citing concerns about growing wage pressure.

The pound last fetched US$1.3248, off yesterday’s low of US$1.3102.

The dollar changed hands at 109.91 yen, having slipped 0.65 per cent so far this week.

MSCI emerging market index fell to its lowest level in almost nine months this week as they were also hurt by rising US interest rates, which could prompt fund outflows and also raise funding costs for many borrowers in those countries.

Some emerging market countries have recently raised interest rates to stem decline in their currencies.

Oil prices were volatile ahead of a meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and other major producers including Russia starting later today.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have said a production increase of about 1 million barrels per day (bpd) or around 1 per cent of global supply had become a near-consensus proposal for the group and its allies but Iran held out against a deal amid the prospect of lower exports due to US sanctions on Tehran.

Brent crude traded at US$74.11 a barrel, up about a dollar, or 1.45 per cent today, a day after it had fallen US$1.69.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery rose 92 cents to US$66.46 per barrel. — Reuters