Annuar: Umno presidential debate? Hold one between PM, opposition chief instead

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Umno’s Tan Sri Annuar Musa challenged Putrajaya to host a televised debate between the prime minister and the eventual opposition leader on Pakatan Harapan’s 100th day in power.

Responding to reports of Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo’s offer for RTM to host a debate involving Umno presidential hopefuls, Annuar said Umno’s affairs were an internal matter and not the business of outsiders.

The Umno information chief also questioned the eagerness for Umno to show its inner workings to the public, noting that the rivals calling for such a debate have never conducted one themselves.

“Umno is now an opposition party. To my recollection, no opposition party has ever held a ‘public debate’ among their presidential contenders,” he said in a statement,

Annuar acknowledged that the contest for the leadership of Umno possessed a unique attraction, but urged the candidates not to be duped into dancing to rivals’ tune.

He further stressed that the poll was a “family affair” for Umno, and said the party should not be so open that it invites detriment and compromise into Umno.

The former minister then sought to turn the tables by challenging Putrajaya to arrange for a public debate between Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the eventual Umno president who, by virtue of the party’s superiority in Parliament, will be the next federal opposition leader.

“If you want debates, especially on matters that concern the public and country, I suggest we hold an open debate between the heads of the government and federal opposition on the 100th day of the PH administration.

“Do you dare?” he said.

On Wednesday, Gobind said he has no problem directing state broadcaster RTM to televise the Umno presidential debate if the Malay nationalist party would like such a platform.