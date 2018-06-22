Riding high, Dr M credits wave of popularity to Najib’s missteps

Dr Mahathir Mohamad is aware that the all-time popularity he is experiencing will not last, especially with the major task ahead of him to clean up the figurative mess left behind by Najib and his administration. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, June 22 — From the Father of Modernisation to Reformasi villain, and now back as Pakatan Harapan (PH) hero, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has witnessed firsthand how public opinion can change over time.

While the country is experiencing a so-called “Tun-phoria” — a feeling of elation and national pride after the PH chairman defeated Barisan Nasional after six decades — Dr Mahathir has downplayed the immense popularity that buoyed his return to office.

“People see it perhaps as my appeal to the crowd, but supposing Najib had provided good governance I wouldn’t be popular, if I tried to overthrow him,” the prime minister told Malay Mail in an exclusive interview yesterday.

Dr Mahathir, widely considered an authoritarian during his 22 years as prime minister the first time, received a second wind to his political career, starting from his shock appearance at the anti-establishment Bersih 5 mass rally in November 2016.

“People were troubled by what was happening in the government. And when I showed that I am with them, I think the response was that they supported me in return,” he said, of the applause he received at Dataran Merdeka that day.

“It is the result of my supporting them, that they supported me,” he added, saying that he has never really lost public support, with many still enthusiastically greeting him even after he left office.

However, he is cognisant that this all-time popularity will not last, especially with the major task ahead of him to clean up the figurative mess left behind by Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his administration.

“Whenever you make a decision, somebody loses. Even if the majority wins, somebody will lose.

“Eventually the number of people who will lose as a result of decisions made by us, will increase,” the PH chairman said.

Cleaning up, he said, also means getting rid of some people, and putting a stop to handouts that were contributing towards the country’s bleeding coffers.

“The government wanted to have the support of the fishermen, so they gave a salary to the fisherman of RM300 a month,” he said, referring to the previous administration.

“They can afford to give because it is stolen money. Or it is misappropriation of government funds, to gain popularity among the fishermen.”

PH would not be able to continue such a policy, he explained.

“We cannot use government money for that, in order to be popular. We don’t have stolen money to give to them,” he said.

“So we have to cut them off. They have lost a regular income for free. Because we cannot give that, so they are not going to be happy.”

Putrajaya’s decision to limit those eligible for the Cost of Living Aid, which replaced the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) handouts, may not go down well as well.

“We want to be more choosy, to find people who really need the money, perhaps to give them more,” said Dr Mahathir.

“But a lot of people who don’t get the money will feel unhappy. Some are reasonable, but some like free money.”

The accidental trend-setter

The “Tun-phoria” can be dizzying. While some merely rejoice at being led by him, some see him as a role model to be emulated, or even idolised.

An old photo, shared by his daughter Datin Paduka Marina two years ago on Facebook, received new life as the public pored over the smallest details in it — from Dr Mahathir’s tiny portion of rice, to the tube of Berocca lying beside his plate.

The effervescent Berocca, some believed, must be behind the spritely 92-year-old’s boundless energy.

Since then reports have poured in of pharmacies in the Klang Valley running out of stock, only to have fresh supplies next month.

Dr Mahathir is baffled by this adoration. He told Malay Mail that he has tried to keep a low profile, but as a public figure, he “cannot disappear, cannot get out of sight.”

“One thing, wherever I go, people always ask me how do you keep in good health. They believe whatever I do must contribute to my good health and my ability at this age to function, to even talk.

“Some people can live to 90 but their capacity to sing, talk, discuss and all that are limited. I didn’t notice this,” Dr Mahathir said.

“Once you make a person an icon, whatever he does becomes something worthwhile to copy. A name, once established, affects people’s perception,” he added.

And it does not stop there.

Last month, an image of him sporting a pair of Bata sandals that cost RM11.99 went viral, leading to the immediate sales of some 3,000 pairs of the humble footwear.

Similarly, the footwear company also promoted it as the “hottest selling” item for the holy month of Ramadan.

“I am never bothered about what shoes I wear. So it happened that I wore those Bata slippers that day, because I wear slippers when I want to pray, because they’re easier to take off.

“I didn’t even know I was wearing Bata slippers, but people took a picture and showed them and everyone wanted to buy them,” Dr Mahathir said, with an amused grin.

So, what would be the next must-have item as a result of “Tun-phoria”? Some have suggested that the Nehru and bush jackets he is seen in over the decades may now make a comeback.

“Some people are already wearing them,” he said, laughing.