Fashion fans will soon be able to shop the red carpet

Janelle Monae arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. ― AFP pic

PARIS, June 22 ― The red carpet has always been a source of inspiration for fashion fans all over the world, but now it is set to become “shoppable.”

Marketing, Media and Management company FX Group has teamed up with tech company Mavatar to allow fans to shop red carpet looks via its mCart decentralised market technology, WWD reports. The events handled by FX Group include the Emmy Awards, the Grammy Awards, the American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards, amongst others.

“FX Group and its ecosystem are the natural fit for adopting the first mCart marketplace,” said Susan Akbarpour, Co-Founder and CEO of Mavatar, in a statement. “The FX Group's customers are the true examples of “macro influencers” or mainstream media including TV, movies, magazines and red carpet shows whose power of storytelling set the trends and influence millions of consumers every second. Their content resonates with the consumer, creates emotional connection between consumers and products and prompts them to buy.”

The mCart marketplace will let shoppers share their experience with social media followers, as well as allowing brands and influencers to see which items are selling, and where, in real time. Using blockchain, it will make it easier for marketers, influencers, and shoppers to collaborate with transparency.

The move comes as fashion brands increasingly turn to technology to relate to shoppers, with labels such as Tommy Hilfiger offering catwalk collections that can be immediately purchased via social media apps, chatbots and shoppable livestream channels. Online retailer eBay also launched a “My Fashion Week” campaign last September that consisted of shoppable street style illustrations. ― AFP-Relaxnews