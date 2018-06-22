'Pokemon Quest' to make June mobile debut

‘Pokemon Quest’ was promised for a late June launch on mobile. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 ― The cute and cuboid Pokémon spin-off, initially announced for Nintendo Switch, will be coming to iOS and Android on June 27, 2018.

With its free-to-start structure seemingly made for mobile, former Nintendo Switch exclusive Pokémon Quest will be finding new homes on iOS and Android.

By adopting a new art style, importing the franchise's original Pokémon to a new area ― Tumblecube Island ― and putting the emphasis onto creature collection and a more passive mode of combat, Pokémon Quest represents a trade-off between traditional Pokémon adventures and the bestiary management of previous mobile megahit Pokémon Go.

The free Switch version already employed dual energy and in-game currency systems, with an additional complete content pack totalling US$29.99 (RM120.40).

Announced during a May 30 event by The Pokémon Company and released immediately, it performed decently at review (a 66 average through Metacritic's aggregation method, 68 on OpenCritic), though might find a more suitable niche on mobile, with its larger audience, and more widespread occurrence of virtual currencies and microtransaction payments.

During the same presentation, The Pokémon Company revealed plans to release a pair of Pokémon game for Switch, Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!, on November 16, 2018.

They would revert to the franchise's more traditional graphical style and role-playing game approach while drawing upon elements introduced in Pokémon Go.

Separately, and after several years of Switch-related speculation, a core franchise entry is to arrive towards the end of 2019. ― AFP-Relaxnews