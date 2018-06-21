Kyrgios blasts 32 aces to down Edmund at Queen’s Club

Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action during his second round match against Great Britain's Kyle Edmund. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, June 21 ― Nick Kyrgios ended Britain’s hopes of a home-grown winner at Queen’s Club as the Australian smashed 32 aces in a 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 victory over Kyle Edmund today.

Kyrgios had spoiled Andy Murray’s first appearance after 11 months on the sidelines with a hip injury when he beat the five-time Queen’s winner in the first round on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old wasn’t content with seeing off Scotland’s finest and he survived a gruelling battle with Edmund, lasting two hours and 11 minutes, to eliminate the last Briton in the singles draw.

Kyrgios, ranked 21st, had complained of a hip injury as he let the first set slip away against Murray in lethargic fashion before recovering to beat his friend for the first time.

But there was no sign of any lingering fitness problem en route to his first appearance in the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon warm-up event.

With Wimbledon starting in just over a week, the unpredictable and flamboyant Kyrgios is beginning to get in the groove on grass.

Edmund had no answer to 11 aces in the first set, 13 in the second and eight in the third.

Kyrgios will play reigning Queen’s champion Feliciano Lopez for a place in the semi-finals.

British seventh seed Kyle Edmund, 23, is a career-high 17th in the ATP rankings after a breakthrough year.

He enjoyed a run to the Australian Open semi-finals and earned memorable wins over Novak Djokovic and David Goffin in Madrid.

But Edmund couldn’t find a way to subdue Kyrgios in a blow to his Wimbledon preparations.

Later today, former world number one Novak Djokovic will face Grigor Dimitrov, who is bidding for a second Queen’s title. ― AFP