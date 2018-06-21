Man with pistol, ‘live’ bullets detained in Johor

A police check on a suspicious-looking car at Jalan Kuning, Taman Pelangi after midnight last night led to the discovery of a pistol with four live bullets. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, June 21 — A police check on a suspicious-looking car at Jalan Kuning, Taman Pelangi, here after midnight last night led to the discovery of a pistol with four ‘live’ bullets.

South Johor Baru District Police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said in the incident around 12.30am, the pistol, a Smith & Wesson revolver, was kept in a bag in the car dashboard.

The driver, a 39-year-old local man, was arrested and a check revealed that the suspect also had 10 criminal records involving robbery and drugs.

The suspect was also found to be wanted over two drug cases.

The suspect, who was also positive on methamphetamine, was remanded from today until June 26 to assist in investigations under Section 8/8A of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971. — Bernama