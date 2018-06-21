Visegrad states to boycott Brussels migration meeting

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (2nd left), Visegrad Group (V4) PM’s Czech Republic’s Andrej Babis (left), Hungary’s Viktor Orban (centre), Slovakia’s Peter Pellegrini (2nd right) and Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki in Budapest, June 21, 2018. — Reuters pic

BUDAPEST (Hungary), June 21 — Poland and three of its central European neighbours said they will boycott a meeting on Sunday organised by EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to discuss migration policy.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described Sunday’s migration summit as “unacceptable”, following a meeting of the four Visegrad states, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia in Budapest today.

“We are not going to attend, they want to re-heat a proposal that we’ve already rejected,” he said.

His Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban said that the summit was “against the normal customs of the EU” and that the appropriate forum was the EU leaders’ meeting scheduled for next week. — AFP