Five confirmed in Umno presidential race

Acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is one of the main contenders for the party presidency. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The Umno presidential election will see a five-cornered battle instead of seven as speculated earlier, the party’s official nomination list revealed today.

Mohamad Iqbal Mericair from the Bandar Tun Razak division and Mohd Yusof Musa from the Iskandar Puteri division will be the minnows joining three big names for the top post.

Acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, party veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and outgoing Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin will be the main contenders for the party presidency.

Party information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa will directly face off former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan for the deputy presidency, while seven candidates will be vying for the three vice-president seats.

They include former Cabinet ministers Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Former Johor mentri besar Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin and former Terengganu mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said are also in the fray.

A total of 109 candidates will be vying for the supreme council posts in the party.

The Wanita wing will witness a three-cornered contest for the top post between Tan Sri Siti Zaharah Sulaiman, Parit Sulong MP Noraini Ahmad and former Sabah state minister Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun.

Contenders for the Puteri chief post are Nor Hazreena Mohamad Hashim and Zahida Zarik Khan.