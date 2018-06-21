Jamal Yunos confirmed as one of nine candidates for Umno Youth chief post

Jamal will be one of nine individuals contesting the Umno Youth chief post in the party polls due next week. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos, who is currently a fugitive after escaping police custody, will be one of nine individuals contesting the Umno Youth chief post in the party polls due next week.

In a list of candidates published today, Jamal was listed as a confirmed candidate for the post, where he will be going up against, among others, current Umno Youth vice chief Khairul Azwan Harun.

Former deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Department Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki will also be contesting the top seat in the Youth wing, which will witness multiple battlefronts in the first party election since Barisan Nasional (BN) lost federal power at the 14th general elections last month.

There are also nine candidates for the vice chief post, among them BN’s candidate for the Kuala Langat parliamentary seat, Shahril Hamdan.

A total of 192 candidates will contest Umno Youth committee posts, out of 211 who submitted their applications.