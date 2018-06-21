Johor Permaisuri urges public to protect children from sexual abuse

Raja Zarith Sofiah said child abuse victims should be offered full support and assistance. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 ― All Malaysians must have a sense of responsibility to protect children from sexual abuse, said Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah.

She said victims should not be discriminated but instead they should be given full support and assistance that they needed.

“Children who are victims of sexual abuse often had no one to confide in and most of the time were considered liars. Let these children feel that they have adults like us who will guide and protect them,” she said during the Johor Women’s League (Jewel) fund-raising event here today.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Raja Zarith Sofiah Negeri Johor Foundation.

Jewel, a Johor-based non profit organisation (NGO) is currently on its mission to empower children against sexual abuse by organising Tindak Demi Anak Kita (TinDAK) campaign which has so far raised RM 800,000.

Jewel President, Liza Alip said TinDAK was launched in 2016 and aims to equip children to better protect themselves against sexual predators and paedophiles by teaching them about the signs of threat and danger, and to speak up until they get help.

“We have seen tremendous positive outcome, whereby more children are opening up and come forward to tell their parents and teacher. Our main target is to protect sexually abused children especially those with disabilities, such as give them proper treatment for their cases.” she said. ― Bernama