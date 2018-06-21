Sunway says open to working with Pakatan on affordable housing projects

People look at a model replica of the Sri Kampar People’s Housing Project at Oasis Ara Damansara, May 6, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 ― Sunway Bhd is looking forward to working with the new government to develop more affordable housing projects, while urging it to introduce incentives to help the developers.

Managing Director of Property Division for Malaysia and Singapore Sarena Cheah said the group was open to engage with the Housing and Local Government Ministry on a win-win formula that fulfilled the government’s vision and benefited the shareholders’ interests.

“We are supportive of the government’s vision and hope to engage further with the government on incentives to make this policy a mutually beneficial initiative. We can help in facilitating its vision but ultimately we also need to manage our cost to be more sustainable, especially being a listed company,” she told reporters after the group’s eighth annual general meeting here, today.

Cheah said this in response to Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin who had expressed concerns about the size of affordable houses.

Zuraida reportedly said that the People’s Housing Project (PPR) flats must be at least 900 sq ft in size instead of the current 600 sq ft.

“I do not want the PPR living quarters and those for the B40 group to be small like birds’ nests,” she was quoted as saying recently. ― Bernama