Mary J. Blige signs up for 'Body Cam' movie thriller

Published 1 hour ago on 21 June 2018

Mary J. Blige will take on the lead role in 'Body Cam'.— AFP pic
LOS ANGELES, June 21 — Well known as an R&B singer and rapper with eight platinum albums to her name, Mary J. Blige is to star in horror meets thriller project Body Cam following her Oscar-nominated performance in Mudbound.

After the tense Netflix post-war drama Mudbound put her on the awards circuit map, Mary J. Blige is now involved with a horror-thriller movie from Paramount.

She’ll be the lead in Body Cam, which focuses on the supernatural consequences that follow the murder of a black youth by two white police officers and an evil spirit that then begins to manifest itself within the LAPD.

Footage from a body-mounted video recorder was destroyed as part of a cover-up operation, and Blige will be playing a police officer involved in investigating the whole affair.

Directed by Malik Vitthal, who oversaw the John Boyega movie Imperial Dreams, the new film is described as a mix between 2017’s incendiary countryside community horror Get Out and the Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña police action movie End of Watch.

After several lower-profile parts in television and film over the previous 20 years, Blige broke through as an actress with her turn as Florence Jackson, wife of a farm laborer, in Mudbound.

The film was put forward for four Academy Awards, with Blige responsible for two of them—Best Supporting Actress and, with her two co-writers, Best Original Song—and those two nominations repeated at the Golden Globes; the Hollywood Film Awards had earlier named her recipient of the Hollywood Breakout Actress Award.

Blige followed Mudbound with a voice part in animated family comedy Sherlock Gnomes, a principal role in February 2019’s superhero series and graphic novel adaptation The Umbrella Academy, and is a producer on episodic dance drama 8 Count, based on the life story of successful Canadian choreographer Laurieann Gibson. — AFP-Relaxnews

