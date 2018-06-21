God punished Umno, says Asyraf Dusuki

Asyraf stressed that the changes in Umno must start from the development of young leaders. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, June 21 ― Umno’s defeat in the general elections was perhaps God’s way of punishing the party for being arrogant in the past, said former Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Asyraf, who is contesting the Umno Youth chief post, said God was gracious and had given Umno a chance to change for the better.

“Let us all reflect and think. We (Umno) have been in power for a long time and now we are the Opposition.

“Umno can’t afford to lose this time round and we need the commitment of the party’s Pemuda movement (Umno Youth) to bring about a change,” said Asyraf in his introduction campaign speech at the Johor party’s liaison headquarters in Jalan Yahya Awal here today.

The event hosted by the Johor Umno Youth held in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri also gave an opportunity to several candidates running for the Umno Youth chief position to meet the state youth ahead of the party election on June 30.

More than 100 Umno Youth members were present.

Asyraf, a 42-year-old former president of Islamic Da’wah Foundation of Malaysia stressed that the changes in Umno must start from the development of young leaders.

In his speech, Asyraf said he will uplift all Umno Youth members irrespective if they lost or won in the contest for posts.

“I will start work immediately once I win the election.

“My first task is to visit all 191 divisions in the country to meet all Umno Youth grassroots to further strengthen the party and prepare them for the next general election,” he said.

Asyraf he has no problems if he is not fielded as a candidate in the next general election, but will work hard to ensure Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) wins back the federal government.

Another contender for the national Umno Youth chief post is Pahang Umno Youth chief Mohd Shahar Abdullah, who was confident that Umno will win in the next general election.

The 38-year-old Paya Besar MP said the time has come for Umno Youth to bring changes not only to the wing but also to the party in general.

“We need to start work now to rejuvenate the party as there is no use of pondering on the party’s loss in the recent general election,” he said in his speech.

Mohd Shahar said the wing needed to reach out to all youth and make them understand their aspirations, like how Pakatan Harapan (PH) had done.

“Umno must shed the elitist party mentality or else young people will continue to distance themselves from us,” cautioned Mohd Shahar.

Both Asyraf Wajdi and Shahar, who will both vie for the top post in Umno Youth, was invited by Johor Umno Youth here to canvass for votes from wing members in the state for the Umno election.

Also vying for the wing’s national vice-chief post is Johor Umno Youth’s Bastien Onn, who is from the party’s Segamat division.

A total of 17 other Umno Youth members, who were invited today, will also be contesting for the wing’s national executive committee posts.

In total, 217 Umno members from 191 divisions in the country are vying for various posts, which include the party’s supreme council seats.