Najib denies blaming 1MDB board for debacle

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to Reuters during an interview in Langkawi June 19, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today denied blaming the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) board for the financial scandal that plagues the state investment fund.

In a short statement issued by his spokesman, Najib said that he was not shifting the blame to the board as reported in an interview with Reuters recently.

“Datuk Seri Mohd Najib would like to clarify that during the interview what he said was any board has a fiduciary duty to act in the best interests, and that the 1MDB board had a duty and responsibility to advise him on the running of the investment fund,” the statement said.

“He did not at any time during the interview said that the 1MDB board was to be blame for what had happened.”

However, Najib would only provide further clarification on the matter at the “appropriate time”, the statement said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad criticised Najib for blaming the board and not his own self over the 1MDB scandal, saying that the latter thought that people were “stupid”.

Putrajaya has said that large sums of monies had been embezzled from 1MDB, leaving the firm needing RM42 billion to settle loans and interest payments over the next few years, despite 1MDB itself being practically insolvent.