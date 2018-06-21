Zahid willing to declare assets before Umno elections

Zahid said he was willing to declare his assets because he has nothing to hide. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA NERUS, June 21 — Umno acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today he was willing to declare his assets before the Umno elections scheduled for June 30.

Ahmad Zahid, the Bagan Datuk MP, faces a challenge from six other candidates in the contest for the post of Umno president, including Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin.

“It’s alright. Will do as required. No problem. There’s nothing to hide,” he said to reporters after attending an Aidilfitri reception of the Terengganu Umno Liaison Committee here.

Tengku Razaleigh and Khairy had also stated their willingness to declare their assets prior to the elections. — Bernama