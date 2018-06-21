Sapura Energy bags nine contracts worth RM1.8b

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Sapura Energy Bhd has clinched nine new contracts worth RM1.8 billion, bringing the oil and gas services and solutions provider’s order book to RM4.5 billion.

The combined value represented a jump of nearly 250 per cent compared with that achieved in the corresponding February-June period of last year, the company said in a statement.

President and Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin said the contract wins were a continuation of the strategy to expand Sapura Energy’s global footprint.

“We have had a strong and consistent growth from East to West, successfully strengthening our presence in existing markets while penetrating new markets and forging new partnerships,” he said.

The group will be executing a series of diverse jobs across the upstream value chain in Malaysia, Australia, India and Mexico.

Its unit, Sapura Fabrication Sdn Bhd, clinched three of the contracts – engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts from Sarawak Shell Bhd and Sapura Exploration and Production (Sarawak) Inc as well as a contract to replace subsea wells and pipeline from India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.

Meanwhile, Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd of India awarded two contracts to undertake the construction and provision of equipment and materials for Berth A2 as well as the modification of Berth D at the Jamnagar Marine Terminal.

Another two contracts involve providing semi-submersible drilling rigs. These are for Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd and for a group consisting of Sarawak Shell Bhd/ Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Ltd and EQ Petroleum Production Malaysia Ltd.

Finally, Mexico’s state-owned Pemex Exploration and Production gave the group a contract involving the construction of a gas oil pipeline while PTTEP Australasia (Ashmore Cartier) Pty Ltd awarded it a job to provide lightwell intervention services. —Bernama