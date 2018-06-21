Penang to introduce medium-term development plan for state

Chow said the northern state needs a development master plan to lead the administration into the future. ― Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, June 21 — The Penang state government plans to introduce a medium-term development master plan for the state, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

The Penang lawmaker said the northern state needs a development master plan to lead the administration into the future.

“We need a development plan that stretches from 10 to 20 years or even longer to plan out how Penang can move forward,” he said after meeting with the Southwest District and Land Office in Balik Pulau earlier today.

He said political leaders and state administrators may come and go, but the people remain and Penang is home and a place of work for many.

“This is why we need a development plan to be a strong point of reference for the state’s development in future,” he said.

Other than an overall state development plan, Chow said there is a need for master development plans for each district in the state, especially the south-west district on the island.

He admitted that in the past 10 years, no master development plan was developed for the south-west district that covers Bayan Baru, Bayan Lepas, Balik Pulau and Batu Ferringhi.

“It is time that the state government, together with the city council, district office and other agencies, come up with a master development plan for the south-west district to fully realise the potential of this district,” he said.

Bayan Baru and Bayan Lepas, being the industrial zone, is an important part of the district and this is also where the Penang International Airport is located, he added.

He said the master plan can look at deficiencies in the district and plan what the district needs, particularly the areas with villages, to fully realise the potential of the district.

“This district is unique as it encompasses many different landscapes from the industrial zone to the villages in Balik Pulau and Teluk Bahang so we need a specific plan to address different needs of each different area in the district,” he said.

He hoped the master plan for the south-west district will be developed soon so that he could bring this up with the state exco for approval.

Chow also spoke on the expansion of the Penang International Airport.

He said the expansion project will be commencing soon and he expects Putrajaya to make an announcement on this soon.