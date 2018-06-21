Maszlee: Pro-BN vice-chancellors told to quit

Maszlee told the press that he has already had closed-door meetings with some of the academics from public universities to convey Dr Mahathir’s wishes. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, June 21 — The government has advised “two-faced” vice-chancellors and deputy vice-chancellors who support Barisan Nasional (BN) to resign, Education Minister Maszlee Malik said today.

He told the press that he has already had closed-door meetings with some of the academics from public universities to convey Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s wishes.

“So, it was also mentioned that vice-chancellors and deputy vice-chancellors, who clearly have a record, or do not see eye-to-eye, or are publicly known to oppose the new government, were asked to let go of their position, and whoever whose terms are coming to an end, we won’t reappoint them.

“Because there are too many records. Especially those who appeared in the media, and some had questioned the prime minister’s age, the qualification of the current government and all that, but after midnight, they changed their tone.

“So we don’t want two-faced people like this,” he said, adding that he had offered such academics the chance to step down gracefully.

MORE TO COME