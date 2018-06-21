Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0140/0170 against the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.0040/0070. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The ringgit closed lower today against the US dollar, as the greenback strengthened further to hit a 11-month high on expectation of further interest rate hike this year, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0140/0170 against the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.0040/0070.

FXTM Global Head of Currency Strategy and Market Research Jameel Ahmad said the latest surge in the US dollar resulted in a 0.20 per cent weakness in the ringgit.

“The buying momentum for the US dollar was relentless and left a lasting impact on emerging market currencies across Asia.

“However, the losses seen in the ringgit today was actually much lower in comparison with some of its regional peers,” he told Bernama.

The Thai Baht had weakened over 0.5 per cent while the Indonesian Rupiah had suffered weakness beyond 1.2 per cent, the Korean Won 0.6 per cent and the Chinese Yuan above 0.4 per cent, he added.

The local unit was traded mostly higher against a basket of currencies, except the Japanese yen.

It improved against the Singapore dollar to 2.9461/9493 from yesterday’s close of 2.9465/9491 and increased against the British pound to 5.2620/2675 versus 5.2677/2720.

The ringgit rose against the euro to 4.6233/6276 from 4.6298/6349 yesterday but slipped vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.6355/6386 from 3.6354/6391 yesterday. — Bernama