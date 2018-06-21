Austria’s Kurz seeks allies on migration at Visegrad meeting

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (right) and Bavaria’s State Premier Markus Soeder give a press conference following a meeting of Austrian and Bavarian ministers on June 20, 2018 in Linz, Austria. — AFP pic

BUDAPEST (Hungary), June 21 — Austria and central European neighbours prepared to meet today to discuss tightening the EU’s borders against migrants as the dispute on the issue divides the 28-nation bloc.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was invited to the meeting of the four Visegrad countries of Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic in Budapest by rightwing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

According to the Austrian chancellery, the meeting will “focus on the protection of external frontiers, including the strengthening of (border agency) Frontex and measures to prevent illegal immigration via Albania”.

The gathering comes ahead of an informal summit on migration in Brussels planned by EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker for Sunday.

The Visegrad states have, like Kurz, traditionally taken a hardline stance on migration, including rejecting any suggestion of mandatory refugee resettlement among EU members.

In recent weeks migration policy has caused a destabilising row within German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s governing coalition between her CDU party and the more conservative Bavarian CSU.

Kurz has made common cause with CSU politicians, hosting the Bavarian state government for a joint cabinet session in the Austrian city of Linz yesterday.

The fate of the Aquarius, a ship carrying 630 migrants, has also put the spotlight back on the issue and sparked rows between EU member states.

After Italy’s new populist government refused the ship entry to its ports, it eventually arrived in Spain over the weekend.

Controversial ‘axis’

At yesterday’s meeting with his Bavarian counterparts, Kurz welcomed the renewed focus on migration in Germany, saying it had brought “a new dynamic on the European level”.

And he offered a thinly-veiled criticism of Merkel’s welcome of refugees, saying that those who opened the borders in 2015 “are responsible for the fact that we have border controls” between EU member states.

Kurz has also announced the formation of a controversial “axis” on migration between German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer — from the CSU, his Austria’s far-right interior minister Herbert Kickl and their new Italian counterpart Matteo Salvini, from the Northern League.

Today’s meeting is being hosted by Orban, who won a third consecutive term earlier this year after an election campaign dominated by anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Yesterday Hungary’s parliament passed a package of laws promised by Orban during the campaign which criminalise NGOs who offer help to refugees and migrants.

Parliament also approved a constitutional amendment obliging all state institutions to “defend Christian culture”. — AFP