PBB denies Sarawak CM met Zahid on exiting BN

KUCHING, June 21 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) has categorically denied claims by Umno acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that he allowed Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg to form Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

In a 2.41-minute long video clip, which was widely circulated in social media, the former deputy prime minister claimed that he had given his blessings, in a meeting with Abang Johari soon after the 14th general election, for Sarawak BN to leave the coalition.

“I hereby wish to state that our president and party categorically deny the occurrence of any such meeting or discussion ever taking place,” PBB information chief Datuk Idris Buang said in a statement today.

He said Abang Johari had clearly announced that the intention of leaving Barisan Nasional (BN) and forming GPS was mutually and deliberately carried out as only a group of credible and capable Sarawak-based parties could effectively fight for the state’s rights.

Idris said the state ruling parties — PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) — have completely divorced from BN and that neither speculation nor conjecture could change that fact.

“GPS is self-standing and master of its own destiny. It will be steadfastly focused and uncompromising in its effort to take back Sarawak’s infringed rights and that it will do without fear or favour,” he said.

“So, leaving our former pact (the Sarawak Barisan Nasional) is therefore a natural thing for us to do in order to be neutral to all the political firestorms that are now happening across the South China Sea.

“We just concentrate on ensuring the well-being of Sarawak and its people are well-kept and improved to a much greater level,” he said.

He said as far as GPS is concerned, most of the issues that significantly affected BN’s performance in the 2018 election had nothing to do with Sarawak, including the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal, the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) project and China investments.

Idris said Sarawak-based members under the leadership of Abang Johari have immaculate and exemplary track records as a responsible state government, which will continue to serve the people.

In the video, Ahmad Zahid, who is vying to be Umno president, told Umno members in an undated meeting at an undisclosed place that he agreed with former BN components in Sarawak that they abandon the coalition for their own sake.

In it, he had said he discussed the matter with Abang Johari and agreed that the former Sarawak BN parties form the GPS bloc.

He claimed he gave his views and agreed for GPS to be formed.

He added that he did so in the hope that GPS would cooperate with BN and in the interest of keeping Sarawak under the control of parties that were friendly with the crumbling coalition.

Zahid further claimed the state’s leaders assured him that the Sarawak parties would rejoin Umno and BN if they regain federal power.