Umno Youth chief hopeful moots age cap, language classes for members

Khairul Azwan Harun launches his manifesto at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur June 21, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Khairul Azwan Harun today said that he would introduce age limits for both Umno Youth leaders and members if he is elected to succeed Khairy Jamaluddin as the wing’s next chief.

Despite being 41 years old, the current second-in-command suggested capping the age of future Umno Youth chiefs and vice-chiefs to 40 and for regular members to 35.

This would mean the senator would serve for only one term if elected as he said he hopes to implement the age limit before the next party elections in three years’ time.

Khairul Azwan also proposed fee subsidies to all wing members to learn a new language like English, Mandarin, Tamil and even the Quran.

“This is so that we can produce youths who are able to sympathise and empathise with the people regardless of race or background,” he said during a press conference at the Umno Youth headquarters here.

Khairul Azwan is among nine candidates who are bidding for the Umno Youth chief post in the upcoming party polls which will take place on June 30.

He said he disagrees with the proposal by outgoing chief Khairy to open up the membership of the party to non-Malays, but said that the party should consider providing direct Barisan Nasional (BN) memberships instead.

“Umno should remain as it is. But there might be people who want to join BN but do not want to be part of any of our component parties. So we have to consider opening up direct BN memberships to such people,” he said.

He said that he would bring such a proposal to the party leadership if he is elected as the Youth chief.