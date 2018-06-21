No excess baggage on Najib’s Langkawi trip, says Malaysia Airlines

Luggage believed to belong to Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor were spotted at the Langkawi airport’s baggage reclaim area on June 16,2018. — Picture via Facebook/Nor Saidi Nanyan

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Malaysia Airlines denied today waiving excess baggage fees of over RM17,000 for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s family on their Langkawi trip.

The national carrier said when passengers check in as a group, all baggage can be combined and tagged under one name, which would appear on the system as excess baggage.

“In this particular case, the group’s total checked-in baggage was well within the allowable limit.

“Malaysia Airlines observes a strict policy on excess baggage and can confirm that no waivers were given,” Malaysia Airlines said in a statement.

Of two photos that went viral, one showed a flight passenger itinerary with Najib and his family on board a Malaysia Airlines flight to Langkawi from Kuala Lumpur.

Undated screenshot showing a flight passenger itinerary with Najib and his family on board a Malaysian Airline’s KL-Langkawi return flight.

Among those listed were Najib’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, son Norashman Najib, daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib and her husband Daniyar Kessibayev, stepson Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz and grandson Adam Razak.

Undated screenshot showing the excess baggage exceeding 535kg and incurred fee of RM17,071.85 that was waived.

Another photo showed the excess baggage fee of RM17,071.85 being waived after the total weight exceeded by 535kg.