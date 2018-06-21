Sunway Group sees 10pc revenue, profit growth in FY18

PETALING JAYA, June 21 — Sunway Bhd expects a 10 per cent growth in revenue and profits for the financial year ending December 31, 2018 (FY18), driven by improvement reported by most divisions.

Founder and Executive chairman Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah said the company would continue to launch property projects with a major development called Sunway GEOLake set to launch at the end of this month.

“The group expects to hit sales of RM1.3 billion this year,” he told reporters after the group’s annual general meeting here today.

Cheah said to date, the group had an order book of RM6.4 billion, which would keep the company busy for two years.

“The group is confident that once the new government settles down, it will roll-out new projects, be it for housing, buildings or infrastructure,” he added. — Bernama