Why Dr M loves his Pilot pens so much

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reaches for a Pilot pen during an exclusive interview with Malay Mail at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya June 21, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, June 21 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is instantly recognisable by his Nehru jackets, but what he keeps in his left breast pocket is just as much a part of his signature look.

Usually carried a pair by him, they are the prime minister’s beloved Pilot Ball Liner in black, the only pen he uses.

“I’ve never used any other pen. People give me expensive pens, I don’t use them. I’ve been given Schaeffer, Montblanc and so on I don’t use them,” he told Malay Mail when asked about that specific stationery choice.

The pen is such a part of his iconic look that it is even displayed in the memorabilia exhibition on the ground floor of Dr Mahathir’s Perdana Leadership Foundation, accompanied by a sign describing it as “Tun’s favourite pen”.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman said he started using the pen decades ago after wanting one that wrote well, but without a need to be refilled like fountain pens.

“It’s all a big chore that I don’t bother with,” he said.

“Pilot pens are very easy to use, easy to write. Very smooth. This is the only pen I use,” the prime minister explained, as he showed Malay Mail his collection of writing instruments in the pen holder on his table.

These came in many colours, but appeared rarely used. His favourite Pilot pen, however, was firmly in his hand.

Dr Mahathir’s beloved Pilot Ball Liner is always within reach. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

The Ball Liners are made by Pilot Corporation, a Tokyo-based stationery manufacturer known for its range of pens.

On its Malaysian page, Pilot said the pen with the 0.8mm nib “gives you the writing feel of a combination of a few types of pens” — a smooth ink flow like a marker pen, hardness of a ballpoint pen, and writing style as a fountain pen.

“Due to its smooth writing feel and bright ink, it is commonly used by legal firms,” the company said.

Autographing some memorabilia later, Dr Mahathir also explained why his signature is so simple.

“When I was young, I knew I wanted to be a prime minister. So I chose a short signature because I would be signing a lot of documents.”