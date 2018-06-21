Idris Haron reportedly walks out of Umno meeting over quit proposal

After Idris left with seven other committee members, the meeting voted on the proposal which was carried with 19 in favour, two opposing and two abstaining, said the division deputy chief Datuk Abu Bakar Mohamad Diah. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, June 21 — Former Melaka chief minister and Umno Tangga Batu Division chief Datuk Seri Idris Haron left the divisional committee meeting he was chairing last night after a committee member proposed that he resign as the division chief and Melaka Umno chairman for the party’s poor showing in the Tangga Batu parliamentary constituency in the last general election.

The meeting had been called to discuss the divisional general meeting and elections at the end of the month, he said at a press conference in Klebang here last night.

In the general election, Rusnah Aluai of PKR won the Tangga Batu parliamentary seat with a majority of 4,659 votes, beating Umno Melaka Youth chief Zali Mat Yasin and Zulkifli Ismail of PAS.

Idris retained his Sungai Udang state seat with a majority of 2,229 votes while Abu Bakar, who was previously the Tangga Batu MP, lost in the contest for the Paya Rumput state seat.

In the general election, the Barisan Nasional won only 13 state seats in Melaka and lost to Pakatan Harapan which won 15 seats and formed the state government. — Bernama