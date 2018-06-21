Ministry reviewing national housing policy, says Zuraida

Zuraida said she would be coordinating the affordable housing policy and have it placed under her ministry to facilitate better management. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUCHING, June 21 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is reviewing the national housing policy to ensure it is suitable to the current situation in the country, said its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Among the matters to be considered, she said would be coordinating the affordable housing policy and to have it placed under her ministry to facilitate better management.

She said the policy review would involve her ministry in collaboration with the Finance Ministry, Bank Negara Malaysia and developers besides obtaining feedback from buyers.

“In regards to the housing policy we have to revise it now to accommodate the current situation and manifesto by Pakatan Harapan.

“I think in that sense by the end of this year we should be able to have roll adjustment or an updated version of national housing policy,” she told a media conference here today.

Zuraida said if the housing projects come under one roof, her ministry would be able to come up with a guideline on the pricing, scheme, design and distribution, that would not, for example, be confined only to Kuching.

Meanwhile Zuraida paid a courtesy call on Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg earlier today and, among others, discussed four issues.

She said the issues discussed included affordable public housing schemes and fire services, especially in the rural areas involving longhouses.

“At the meeting, I informed him (Abang Johari) of the KPKT’s direction and focus pertaining to housing projects for the B40 group.

“I also took the opportunity at the meeting to raise awareness on the fate of the Penan girls who were allegedly raped so that action could be taken against the perpetrators as well as problems faced by the people, especially in the rural areas who still failed to have birth certificates and identity cards,” she added. — Bernama