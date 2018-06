A general view shows the port of Libya’s northern town of Ras Lanuf on January 11, 2017. Clashes between rival groups in Libya’s key oil export ports have caused output to drop by nearly half, the head of the National Oil Company said. — AFP pic

BENGHAZI, Libya, June 21 — East Libyan forces took full control of Ras Lanuf oil terminal and the surrounding area today as they rapidly advanced against rivals who seized the port a week ago, a spokesman said.

“Our armed forces fully control the Ras Lanuf district and the enemy suffered large losses in lives and equipment,” Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said. — Reuters