Zahid denies seeking Dr M’s advice on running Umno

Zahid reportedly called on Dr Mahathir in Putrajaya following the defeat of BN in the 14th general election last month. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, June 21 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today denied that he had sought the advice of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on how to manage the party.

Ahmad Zahid, who is discharging the duties of the Umno president, said he and the other members of the party supreme council knew how to manage the party without any assistance from a third party.

He spoke to reporters after attending a special meeting and an Aidilfitri gathering of Kelantan Umno committee members here.

Ahmad Zahid reportedly called on Dr Mahathir in Putrajaya following the defeat of the Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th general election last month.

Dr Mahathir reportedly said that Ahmad Zahid had sought his advice on how to manage Umno.

Ahmad Zahid said BN MPs and state assemblymen, where applicable, should serve as a constructive Opposition. — Bernama